Nepal Scouts celebrates 73rd establishment day (Pictures)

Nepal Scouts celebrated its 73rd establishment day amid a ceremony at the national headquarters in Lainchaur, Kathmandu, on Wednesday.

Scout members including trainers, scouters and rovers in the Kathmandu Valley took part in the celebrations.

Minister for Youth and Sports Biraj Bhakta Shrestha also attended the ceremony.

King Tribhuvan established the Nepal Scouts and Guides Association on June 18, 1952. The association's name was changed to Nepal Boy and Girl Scouts Association in 1965. It got its present name, Nepal Scouts, in 1975.

The celebrations featured various performances.