Sithi Nakha observed in Kathmandu Valley (Pictures)

The Newar community in the Kathmandu Valley observed the Sithi Nakha festival on Wednesday.

Sithi Nakha is observed every year on the sixth day of the bright fortnight in the month of Jestha according to the Nepali calendar.

On this day, people from the Newar community clean water sources such as wells, ponds, and traditional spouts in the Valley.

Sithi Nakha marks the end of the festive season in the Valley as farmers will be busy in the fields after this.

Sithi Nakha is observed just before the arrival of monsoon as the groundwater level rises and makes it difficult to clean water sources once the rainy season begins.