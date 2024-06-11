Emergency response exercise conducted at TIA (Pictures)

A full-scale emergency exercise was conducted at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Security personnel, medical workers, rescue workers, aviation staff and other stakeholders took part in the mock drill organized by the TIA Civil Aviation Office under the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

During the exercise, the participants rehearsed how to carry out rescue operations during a plane crash.

The exercise was organized to enhance cooperation and communication between different stakeholders during crises and to minimize the loss of lives and property during an accident.

Takeoff and landing of aircraft at the airport was affected between 1 PM and 1:30 PM Monday due to the mock drill.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, international airports are required to conduct a full-scale aerodrome emergency exercise as part of the Aerodrome Emergency Plan at least every two years.