Sit-in at Maitighar for Chure conservation (Pictures)

A group of campaigners who walked all the way from Saptari to Kathmandu have begun a sit-in at Maitighar demanding conservation of the Chure range.

On Sunday, the group organized a sit-in at Maitighar demanding that the government provide them water.

They sat behind a row of empty buckets, jerrycans and pitchers that had pictures of various political leaders. The text above each picture read “Missing”, while below it read “Where are you? We are here”.

The campaigners said that people living in districts in and around the Chure region are facing a severe water crisis as water sources have dried up due to encroachment and deforestation of the Chure region.

They said that they came to Kathmandu to draw attention to their plight but they did not find any leaders who used to make lofty speeches about Chure conservation.

Locals of Sunsari, Saptari, Siraha, Mahottari, and Morang districts are facing a shortage of drinking water these days because of deforestation, the campaigners added.

The group had walked all the way from Bhardaha of Saptari carrying empty buckets before arriving in the capital after 25 days on May 22.