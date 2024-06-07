Flyover construction in progress at Balambu (Pictures)

Construction of a flyover is in progress at Balambu of Kathmandu as part of the Nagdhunga tunnel road project.

The flyover will be 128 meters long and 7 meters wide and will connect the Balambu-Sisnekhola tunnel with the Tribhuvan Highway when completed.

The flyover is being built at Kisipidi of Balambu in view of the traffic jams that could occur when vehicles turn toward the tunnel from the highway.

The 2,667-meter long Balambu-Sisnekhela made a breakthrough in April. The tunnel is expected to come into operation within a year after all the remaining works including installation of lights and oxygen pipes are completed.