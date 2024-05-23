Buddha Jayanti marked at Bauddha (Pictures)

The 2568th Buddha Jayanti is being celebrated across the world on Thursday.

On this day, Buddhists celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha by visiting stupas and worshiping and offering prayers to him.

A special ceremony was organized in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha, to mark the occasion.

In Kathmandu, Buddhists visited Bauddha, Swayambhu and other sites in large numbers while various Buddhist communities also held processions to celebrate Buddha Jayanti.

