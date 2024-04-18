A heritage walk was organized in Patan on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday.

Lalitpur Metropolitan City’s Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, staff and security officers took part in the walk from Patan Dhoka to Patan Durbar Square.

The participants carried a 1,336-meter-long rope during the walk.

The rope was made by artist Manish Lal Shrestha and displayed at Patan Durbar Square as part of his installation art, “Project 1336”.

Shrestha said that he made the rope 1,336 meters long as Kathmandu is situated at an altitude of 1,336 meters above sea level.

Here are some pictures of the heritage walk.