The Nagdhunga-Naubise tunnel road project achieved a breakthrough in the main tunnel on Monday.

The breakthrough took place after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal pressed an electrical switch to initiate the blast.

A special puja was performed according to Japanese and Hindu rituals before the breakthrough.

The length of the main tunnel is 2,688 meters, of which the remaining two meters was excavated on Monday.

Here are some pictures of the breakthrough ceremony.