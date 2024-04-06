Bhaktapur gears up for Biska Jatra (Pictures)

There’s a festive atmosphere in Bhaktapur as Biska Jatra draws near.

Construction of the chariot of Lord Bhairavnath for Biska Jatra is in the final stages.

People were busy building the chariot in front of the Nyatapola Temple on Friday morning while children were having fun sitting in the chariot.

A few pious ones were offering prayers inside the temple while others were busy with their businesses.

Biska Jatra, also known as Bisket Jatra, is one of the major festivals celebrated in Bhaktapur. It begins four days before the Nepali New Year in mid-April and continues for nine days and eight nights.

The three-story chariot of Bhairavath, build in pagoda style, is pulled from both sides with the help of thick ropes and taken around different parts of Bhaktapur during the festival.

Here are some pictures from the Nyatapola Temple premises on Friday.