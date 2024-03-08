Army Day marked at Tundikhel (Pictures)

Nepal Army marked the 261st Army Day and Maha Shivaratri amid a special ceremony at Tundikhel of Kathmandu on Friday.

Nepal Army observes Army Day on Maha Shivaratri, a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, every year.

President Ram Chandra Paudel was the chief guest of the ceremony. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Chief Justice Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Army personnel presented a march-past, parades, various cultural and musical performances as part of the celebrations.

A group of 300 male and 300 female army personnel also performed the traditional ‘thali’ dance on the occasion.