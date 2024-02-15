World Social Forum 2024 kicks off in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 16th edition of the World Social Forum (WSF) kicked off at Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu on Thursday with the slogan “Another World is Possible”.

More than 40,000 people from 92 countries across the world are participating in the event, which is taking place for the first time in Nepal.

According to the Nepal Organizing Committee for WSF 2024, a total of 1,252 organizations have registered for the five-day event with 402 activities under 13 different themes.

This year’s WSF will focus on issues including economic inequality and economic justice; labor, migration, slavery and trafficking; caste, discrimination based on work and descent, race, ethnicity, indigenous people, untouchability, xenophobia, and all forms of discrimination; gender, sexuality and identities, and gender-based violence; peace, conflict, war, occupations, displacements, and security; democracy, human rights, authoritarianism, law and justice; climate justice, ecology, just transitions, habitat, and sustainable development.

