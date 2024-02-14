Saraswati Puja observed in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Saraswati Puja is being observed across the country on Wednesday by worshiping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music and all arts.

Students visit their schools and temples to seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati on this day, which is also known as Shree Panchami or Basanta Panchami.

In the Kathmandu Valley, students visited Saraswati temples in Swayambhu, Maitidevi, Gairidhara, Lele and other places to pay homage to Goddess Saraswati.

Many parents also begin their children’s education on Saraswati Puja by urging them to write their first words as it is considered the most auspicious day to start learning. They take their children to temples and teach them to write on the temple walls.

Along with children, senior citizens were also seen learning to write at the Saraswati Temple in Swayambhu on Wednesday.