Police detain Arati Sah's mother and brother as they try to enter Singha Durbar (Pictures)

Police detained Arati Sah’s mother Nirmala Devi and brother Prem when they tried to enter the Singha Durbar on Monday afternoon.

Nirmala Devi and Prem said that they were going to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the Home Ministry. They claimed that they had passes for entering the Singha Durbar.

The two also chanted slogans after the police did not let them in.

Meanwhile, police said that Nirmala Devi and Prem started protesting after they were told to wait for some time citing the need to coordinate in the ministry.

Police have kept them at the Singha Durbar Police Circle.

Arati was found dead at her home in Janakpurdham Sub-metropolitan City-2 on 21 May, 2023. Arati’s family filed a complaint against her husband and father-in-law accusing them of abetting suicide.

District Police Office, Dhanusha, then arrested Moti Babu and Madan Mohan and filed a case against them in the court on the basis of the complaint.

The Janakpur District Court sent both to prison after a bail hearing on June 18. But the high court overturned the district court’s order citing insufficient evidence.

The Government Attorney’s Office then appealed against the high court’s decision.

On December 6, the Supreme Court sent Arati Sah’s husband Moti Babu Sah to prison and released her father-in-law Madan Mohan Sah on a bail of Rs 100,000.

Arati’s family have continued their agitation at the Shanti Batika in Kathmandu demanding justice for her even after the apex court’s order.