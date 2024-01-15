PM Dahal resumes distribution of Melamchi water (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the resumption of Melamchi’s water supply to the Kathmandu Valley on Monday.

Minister for Water Supply Mahindra Raya Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala, Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma and people’s representatives elected from Kathmandu also attended the inauguration ceremony held at the prime minister’s office premises in Singha Durbar.

The diversion of Melamchi’s water from Ambathan of Helambu Rural Municipality-1 began on Wednesday.

Zakki Ahmad Ansari, executive director of Melamchi Water Supply Development Board, said that the tunnel was first cleaned up by filling it with water as muddy water had entered the tunnel during the monsoon floods on August 13 and 14 last year.

According to Ansari, water distribution will begin from Anamnagar and Minbhawan areas on Monday, followed by Bode, Khumaltar and Balaju areas.