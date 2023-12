People from the Gurung community are celebrating Tamu Lhosar with various events across the country on Sunday.

The Gurung community celebrates Tamu Lhosar as its new year on the 15th of Paush according to the Nepali calendar.

Various events are being organized at Tundikhel of Kathmandu to mark Tamu Lhosar.

Gurung people decked in their traditional attire assembled at Basantapur and then marched to Tundikhel as part of the celebrations on Sunday.