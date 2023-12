Lalitpur Metropolitan City celebrated its 105th establishment day amid a ceremony on Monday.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and others attended the event.

According to Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan, health insurance for Lalitpur’s residents was also launched on the occasion.

Here are some pictures of the event.