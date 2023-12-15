KMC celebrates 29th establishment day (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) celebrated its 29th establishment day amid a ceremony at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel on Friday.

The celebrations included a parade by the metropolitan police, displays of KMC’s fire engines, ambulances and other vehicles, and cultural performances by different ethnic groups.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal was the chief guest of the event. Lawmakers, mayors, police officers, players and others also attended the ceremony.

KMC celebrates its establishment day on Mangsir 29 according to the Nepali calendar every year.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations.