Teachers continue protest against school education bill (Pictures)

Teachers associated with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation took to the streets for the second consecutive day to protest against the school education bill registered in Parliament.

The agitating teachers marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Thursday afternoon. A minor scuffle broke out as the teachers tried to break down the barricade erected by the police at New Baneshwar.

Superintendent of Police Kumodh Dhungel at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that there was a minor scuffle but the police did not use any force.

The agitating teachers held the first round of talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha at the Home Ministry on Thursday morning, but the meeting ended inconclusively.

The Nepal Teachers’ Federation National Committee launched Kathmandu-centric protest programs from Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over various provisions in the bill.

Community schools across the country remain shut since Wednesday as teachers have arrived in Kathmandu to join the agitation. More than 4,000 teachers are said to have joined the protest.

The teachers said that their agitation will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Here are some pictures from the second day of protest.