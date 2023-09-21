Teachers protest against school education bill (Pictures)

Agitating teacher and police personnel were involved in a scuffle at New Baneshwar in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The agitating teachers, who have arrived in Kathmandu from different parts of the country to join the protest against the school education bill registered by the government in Parliament, marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Wednesday.

A scuffle broke out near Everest Hotel at New Baneshwar as police tried to stop the teachers from entering the prohibited zone.

The Nepal Teachers’ Federation has called a series of Kathmandu-centric protest programs expressing dissatisfaction over various provisions in the bill.

Nearly 4,000 teachers are said to have joined the protest, with more than 15,000 expected to arrive in the capital from all over the country to become part of the agitation.

