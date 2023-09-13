HPV vaccination campaign against cervical cancer begins (Pictures)

The government has launched a vaccination campaign aimed at protecting young girls from the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer.

Minister for Health and Population Mohan Basnet kicked off the campaign amid an event held at the Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital (Prasuti Griha) in Thapathali of Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Minister Basnet also celebrated his birthday on the occasion.

As part of the vaccination drive, girls aged between 14 and 15 years will be administered the HPV vaccine as a demonstration in one hospital of each province.

The vaccine will be administered to girls born between September 15, 2008, and September 15, 2009.

The vaccine will be administered at Narayani Hospital of Birgunj in Madhes province, Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital of Kathmandu in Bagmati province, Gandaki Institute of Health Sciences in Gandaki province, Bheri Hospital of Banke in Lumbini province, Karnali Regional Hospital of Surkhet in Karnali province, and Dadeldhura Hospital of Sudurpaschim province on Wednesday.

In Koshi province, the vaccination campaign will begin on Thursday at Koshi Hospital.

The first dose of the vaccine will be administered until Saturday while the second dose will be administered after six months.

The government had imported 20,000 doses of the HPV vaccine from China in July.