Students protest against engineering tuition fee hike by IoE (Pictures)

Students affiliated to various student organizations have taken to the streets to protest against the hike in tuition fees for bachelor’s level programs by the Tribhuvan University Institute of Engineering (IoE).

Students organized a protest march from Pulchowk Engineering Campus to Maitighar on Friday after the IoE decided to hike tuition fees by more than double.

The IoE said in a notice published on Monday that the tuition fees for Bachelor of Engineering (B. E.) and Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch.) programs in its constituent colleges had been increased according as per a decision taken on August 10.

The IoE has hiked the tuition fee for engineering programs from Rs 313,000 to Rs 775,420.

The student organizations have demanded an immediate withdrawal of the tuition fee hike.

Here are some pictures of the protest on Friday.