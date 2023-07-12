Actress Samragyee RL Shah wins case filed by actor Bhuwan KC

The Kathmandu District Court has ruled in favor of actress Samragyee Rajya Laxmi Shah in a case filed against her by actor Bhuwan KC.

According to the court’s website, a bench of Judge Basudev Paudel on Wednesday dismissed the defamation case filed by KC against Shah concluding that the claim lacked sufficient grounds to establish the charge.

Shah’s lawyer and senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi said that the final hearing took place on Wednesday and that the verdict has come in their favor. According to Tripathi, the court has informed them that it will take time for the full text of the verdict to arrive.

Taking to social media three years ago, Shah had accused KC of sexually abusing her while shooting for a movie. KC had then filed a defamation case against her at the Kathmandu District Court seeking Rs 100 million in compensation.

Shah said in a video posted on Instagram after the court verdict that she won the case and thanked her lawyer, fans and others who had helped her.