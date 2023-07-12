Manang Air Helicopter Crash: Bodies brought to Kathmandu (Pictures)

The bodies of all six persons who died in the Manang Air helicopter crash in Solukhumbu district on Tuesday morning have been brought to Kathmandu.

The bodies were brought to Kathmandu by two helicopters of Altitude Air on Tuesday evening. They have been taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj.

The helicopter with call sign 9N-AMV had left Surke of Solukhumbu at around 10 AM Tuesday and was scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu at 10:45 AM, but it had gone missing at around 10:15 AM. Police teams had then been deployed to search for the missing aircraft.

It was later found to have crashed at Lamjura in Likhupike Rural Municipality-5 of Solukhumbu. All six persons on board the helicopter were killed in the accident.

The helicopter piloted by Captain Chet Bahadur Gurung was carrying five Mexican nationals – all from the same family.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Bhakanje in a vehicle as the helicopters could not fly to the crash site. The helicopters then brought the bodies to Kathmandu from Bhakanje.

The government has formed a committee to investigate the helicopter crash.

A Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday afternoon decided to form a probe committee headed by Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane, joint secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, to investigate the incident.