Demonstration demanding law against loan-sharking (Pictures)

Victims of loan-sharking staged a demonstration in front of the Federal Parliament building at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu, on Sunday demanding formulation of law against loan-sharking soon.

Though the government had brought an ordinance against loan-sharking, the bill to replace the ordinance expired and became inactive as it could not be passed from both the Houses of Parliament within 60 days.

The government is preparing to present a new bill against loan-sharking in Parliament.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration.