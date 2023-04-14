President confers awards on New Year’s Day (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel has conferred various civilian awards on individuals who have made contributions in their respective fields.

President Paudel awarded 982 individuals with Nepal Ratna, Rashtra Gaurav, Suprasiddha Prabal Janasewashree, Prasiddha Prabal Janasewashree, Sukirtimaya Rashtradeep, Suprabal Janasewashree, Kirtimaya Rashtradeep, Prabal Janasewashree, Rashtradeep and Janasewashree awards on the occasion of Nepali New Year’s Day. The awards were announced on Constitution Day.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and others also attended the awards ceremony held at the Sheetal Niwas on Friday.

Recipients of the awards include commissioners of the Election Commission, FNCCI President Chandra Dhakal, artistes Rajesh Hamal and Deepak Raj Giri, and singers Shambhu Rai and Ananda Karki.

Here are some pictures.