Houses subside due to under-construction Summit Apartment (Pictures)

Surrounding houses have subsided because of the under-construction Summit Apartment in Bakhundol, Lalitpur.

Houses adjacent to the apartment subsided at around 2 AM Saturday.

According to Lalitpur Chief District Officer Jaya Narayan Acharya, two houses have completely collapsed while more than six other houses are at risk.

An under-construction five-story building sank one floor as the ground caved in. Some people were injured in the ensuing panic.

Teams of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force had reached the site after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police Siddhi Bikram Shah at District Police Range, Lalitpur, informed Setopati that there were no human casualties in the incident.

Lalitpur CDO Acharya, SSP Shah, lawmaker Uday Shamsher Rana and others had inspected the site after the incident.

A technical team is currently investigating the incident.

Here are some pictures.