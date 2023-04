Landless squatters at Gairigaun in Tinkune, Kathmandu, have blocked the road after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) sent a bulldozer to demolish their houses.

KMC had sent a bulldozer to demolish the structures in the squatter settlement on Friday afternoon saying they were built illegally.

Nepal Police personnel have been deployed in the area to provide security.

