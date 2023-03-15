Snowfall in Pathibhara (Pictures)

The Pathibhara region in Taplejung district has been witnessing snowfall recently. Terse, Bhalugaude, Kafle Pati, Phedi and other places above Deurali are covered in snow.

Elderly and children are affected by the drop in temperatures brought about by the snowfall.

Locals said the region used to witness snowfall from the last week of December in previous years but snowfall started only after mid-January this year.

A popular religious and tourist destination, Pathibhara has been attracting visitors all around the year recently. Visitors from different parts of Nepal as well as from Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other places of India visit the Pathibhara Temple.

Here are some photos.