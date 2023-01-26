Saraswati Puja is being observed across the country by worshiping Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge, wisdom, learning, music and all arts, on Thursday.

Students visit their schools and temples to seek the blessings of goddess Saraswati on this day, which is also known as Shree Panchami or Basanta Panchami.

Many parents also begin their children’s education on Saraswati Puja by urging them to write their first words as it is considered the most auspicious day to start learning.

Here are some pictures of young children learning to write at the Saraswati Temple in Swayambhu, Kathmandu.