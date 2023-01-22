Tamang community celebrates Sonam Lhosar (Pictures)

The Tamang community is celebrating its new year, Sonam Lhosar, with various events on Sunday.

The community celebrates the festival every year on the first day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh in the Nepali Hindu calendar. It is especially celebrated with great fanfare in various districts of Bagmati province where the Tamangs form a majority.

Sunday’s Sonam Lhosar marks the beginning of the year 2859 according to the Manjushree calendar. It also marks the end of the year of the tiger and the beginning of the year of the rabbit.

Sonam Lhosar is divided into 12 cyclical categories of mouse, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon, serpent, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog and pig.

Nepal Tamang Ghedung organized an event at Tundikhel on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar on Sunday. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated the event.

See pictures.