Gurung community celebrates Tamu Lhosar (Pictures)

People from the Gurung community are celebrating Tamu Lhosar on Friday.

The Gurung community marks Tamu Lhosar as the beginning of a new year. The festival falls on the 15th day of the Nepali month of Paush every year.

In the Gurung calendar, time is divided into a 12-year cycle with each year represented by an animal. This year’s Tamu Lhosar bade farewell to the year of the tiger and ushered in the year of the cat.

People from the Gurung community, decked in their traditional attire, celebrated the festival with colorful processions in Kathmandu.

The government has also declared a public holiday on Tamu Lhosar.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations.