Nepal’s first pump track launched in Kupondol (Pictures)

Pump for Peace has built Nepal’s first pump track in Kupondol of Lalitpur. The pump track was launched on Wednesday.

A pump track is a looped sequence of rollers and banked turns for bike riders designed to maximize their momentum by pumping, or up and down movements, so that they can ride with minimal pedaling or pushing.

Pump for Peace is a global initiative that has been building pump tracks in underprivileged communities around the world for over a decade with the aim of making cycling and action sports more accessible.

Here are some pictures.