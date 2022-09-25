Idols for Dashain (Pictures)

With Dashain starting from Monday, idol-makers near the UN Park in Kupondol are busy selling idols.

Having finished making idols of various gods and goddesses, especially Durga, they are selling the idols to customers these days. They had started making the idols for Dashain a month ago.

The idols have been made for Navaratri, the first nine days of Dashain. There are also idols of Ganesh, Kartik, Laxmi and Saraswati along with Durga in a set. Artisan Arun Pandit said it takes 10-12 days to complete a set.

He said these idols sell for Rs 200 to Rs 250,000.

The idols are made using clay, bamboo, wood, nails, cloth and paint. They are consigned to the rivers after the end of Navaratri.