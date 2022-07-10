Bakar-Eid being celebrated today (Pictures)

Muslims across the country are celebrating Bakar-Eid on Sunday.

Also known as Eid al-Adha, this festival falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah according to the Islamic calendar and is celebrated for three days.

On this day, Muslims gather at mosques, madrasas, and open-air spaces to offer namaz prayers. After the prayers, they exchange greetings with each other.

The festival is observed honoring Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail at the command of Allah before Allah gave him a lamb to sacrifice in his son’s place.

Here are some pictures from the Jame mosque in Kathmandu.