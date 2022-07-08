Solidarity march to save Tri-Chandra (Pictures)

Students organized a march outside Tri-Chandra College at Ghantaghar, Kathmandu on Friday expressing solidarity with the “Save Tri-Chandra” campaign.

The students took to the streets demanding reconstruction of the college as the authorities concerned have not taken any initiative to rebuild the country's first college.

The college buildings, which are in a dilapidated state, suffered damages during the 2015 earthquakes. One building was even given a red sticker in view of the risk it posed. However, there have been no efforts to rebuild the college so far.

Here are some pictures of the march.