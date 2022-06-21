International Day of Yoga (Pictures)

The International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the country with various events on Tuesday.

June 21 is being celebrated as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015 after the United Nations’ proclamation on December 11, 2014.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced a proposal to establish an international day of yoga in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

The then Prime Minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala was the first to support the proposal.

An event was organized at Tundikhel in the capital on Tuesday to mark the day. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, ministers and high-ranking government officials also attended the event.

Here are some pictures of the event.