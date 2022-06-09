Traffic jam at Thapathali (Pictures)

Long lines of vehicles and excruciatingly slow traffic are a common sight during rush hour in Kathmandu.

Commuters’ woes do not end there, though. Plying the roads can become quite frustrating during rainy season too.

Some roads in Kathmandu have become waterlogged after the rainfall on Wednesday afternoon and night, leading to an increase in vehicular traffic on the main roads of Kathmandu.

There was a long line of vehicles at Thapathali Bridge since Thursday morning.

Here are some pictures.