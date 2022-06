People have been thronging the Transport Management Office at Gurjudhara, Kathmandu since Tuesday morning to apply for embossed number plates after the Department of Transport Management (DoTM) warned of strict action if they fail to do so by mid-July.

The DoTM has issued a July-16 deadline for vehicle owners to get embossed numbers plates on all vehicles registered in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces or face strict action.