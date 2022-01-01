14 killed in Sankhuwasabha bus accident

Fourteen persons have been killed when a passenger bus going to Damak, Jhapa from Okharbote Bazar of Madi, Sankhuwasabha met with an accident at Madi Municipality-6, Saatghumti Thursday morning.

The bus (Na 4 Kha 735) with around 25 persons fell down around 300 meters off the road at around 7:30 in the morning, according to Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) Lal Dhwoj Subedi who reached the spot.

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the spot but their identities have yet to be revealed.

Five critically injured persons were resued from the spot and the central Home Ministry is preparing to send a chopper to airlift the injured passengers for treatment.