Martyrs' Day observed in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Martyrs' Day was observed in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other high-ranking government officials paid homage to the martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur.

Earlier in the morning, a procession was held from the Shanti Batika at Ratna Park to the Martyrs' Memorial in Lainchaur.

Musical bands and march-past teams of security agencies also took part in the procession.

Martyrs’ Day is being observed every year on Magh 16 (end of January) since 1956 to pay homage to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and democracy.

In the past, Martyrs’ Day was observed with a special event at the Shahid Gate in Sundhara.

The government started marking the day with a special event at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Lainchaur from 2007. But many organizations continue to observe Martyrs’ Day by organizing events at the Shahid Gate as well.