NC holds election rally in Kirtipur (Pictures)

Nepali Congress held an election rally in Kirtipur of Kathmandu on Thursday ahead of the upcoming by-election for mayor of Kirtipur Municipality.

NC General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma, Joint General Secretary Mahalaxmi Upadhyaya (Dina), lawmaker Rajendra Kumar KC and other leaders attended the election rally.

By-elections are being held at the local level across the country on December 1 (Sunday).

In Kirtipur, 19 candidates including those from various parties and independents are contesting the by-election for mayor.

NC has fielded Krishna Man Dangol, NC president of Kirtipur Municipality, as its mayoral candidate.