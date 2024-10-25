RSP holds protest against Lamichhane's arrest at Maitighar (Pictures)

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) held a demonstration in Maitighar of Kathmandu on Friday to protest against the arrest of its president Rabi Lamichhane.

Deputy leader of RSP parliamentary party Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, central treasurer Lima Adhikari and other RSP leaders led the protest.

The Kaski District Court had issued an arrest warrant for Lamichhane and 13 others on the request of Kaski Police last Friday. A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police led by SP Habindra Bogati arrested Lamichhane from the party’s central office in Chamati of Kathmandu later that day. He was brought to Pokhara the same night.

Lamichhane was initially remanded to custody for six days. On Thursday, the Kaski District Court extended his custody by seven days.

Lamichhane faces charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime. But RSP has accused the government of political vendetta.

Organizing a press conference in Pokhara on Thursday, RSP leaders said that the party will now hold Kathmandu-centric protests demanding Lamichhane’s release.