NSU protests against govt inaction over cooperative fraud, corruption in Giri Bandhu Tea Estate (Pictures)

Nepal Student Union, the student wing of Nepali Congress, held a demonstration in Kathmandu on Wednesday demanding legal action against those involved in embezzlement of cooperative deposits and corruption in the Giri Bandhu Tea Estate case.

NSU members of Tri Chandra College staged a demonstration in front of the Ghantaghar on Wednesday morning.

NSU leader Govinda Koirala said that they organized the demonstration as the government was indifferent to the misappropriation of depositors’ savings in cooperatives.

He said that they have also demanded investigation into the Giri Bandhu Tea Estate case.

Nepali Congress has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane’s alleged involvement in cooperative fraud.

The party’s sister organizations NSU, Tarun Dal, and Nepal Women’s Association have also been holding protests over cooperative scam.

Police have detained 20 NSU members who took part in Wednesday’s demonstration.