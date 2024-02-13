Prasai-led campaign marks first anniversary at Bhrikuti Mandap (Pictures)

The “campaign to protect nation, nationalism, religion, culture and citizens” organized an event at Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu to mark its first anniversary on Tuesday.

People marched to Bhrikuti Mandap from different parts of the Kathmandu Valley holding the national flag before converging at Bhrikuti Mandap for the event.

Medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai is the coordinator of the campaign.

Addressing the event, Prasai said that the campaign was launched to bring back monarchy too.

Here are some pictures of the event.