President Paudel lays wreath on Prithvi Narayan Shah's statue (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel laid a wreath on the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah in front of the main gate of Singha Durbar on the occasion of the 302nd Prithvi Jayanti on Friday.

The birth anniversary of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who led Nepal’s unification campaign, is marked as Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day on Paush 27 according to the Nepali calendar every year.

The president garlands and lays a wreath on the statue of the late king in front of the Singha Durbar on this day.

The government has announced a public holiday throughout the country on Friday to mark the occasion.