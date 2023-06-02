PM Dahal arrives in Indore (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrived in Indore of Madhya Pradesh by a special plane on the third day of his official India visit.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and government officials welcomed Dahal at the Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport in Indore on Friday.

Dahal will visit the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Friday. He is also scheduled to meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, while Chief Minister Chauhan will host a dinner in Dahal’s honor in the evening.

The Dahal-led delegation will visit the TCS Infosys Special Economic Zone on Saturday.

Dahal will return home after concluding his four-day India visit on Saturday.

(All photos by Prime Minister Dahal's Secretariat)