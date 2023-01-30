Martyrs' Day observed (Pictures)

Martyrs’ Day is being marked with various events throughout the country on Monday.

Martyrs’ Day is being observed every year on Magh 16 (end of January) since 1956 to pay homage to all the martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom and democracy.

In Kathmandu, a morning procession was organized from the Shanti Batika at Ratna Park to the Shahid Smarak (Martyrs Memorial) at Lainchaur.

The procession, which included Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, minister, high-ranking government officials, people’s representatives, army and police bands, paid tribute to martyrs after reaching Lainchaur.

Here are some pictures.