Prithvi Jayanti, National Unity Day observed (Pictures)

Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day is being marked with various events across the country on Wednesday.

In Kathmandu, President Bidya Devi Bhandari garlanded the statue of late King Prithvi Narayan Shah in front of the Singha Durbar on his 301st birth anniversary. A squad of Nepal Army also offered salute on the occasion.

Before that, different groups organized rallies and cultural processions to mark the late king’s birth anniversary.

Prithvi Jayanti is celebrated in honor of Prithvi Narayan Shah’s immense contribution to Nepal’s unification.

The government has declared a public holiday on Prithvi Jayanti this year.

Here are some pictures.