President Bhandari leaves for Iceland to attend Reykjavík Global Forum (Pictures)

President Bidya Devi Bhandari left for Iceland on Monday to attend the Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders taking place in Reykjavik on November 8-10. The event is co-hosted by Women Political Leaders (WPL), the government of Iceland, and the parliament of Iceland.

Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and others bade farewell to President Bhandari at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Monday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Bhandari is scheduled to receive the WPL Trailblazer Award and also deliver a keynote speech at the event.

She will return to Nepal on November 12.

This is President Bhandari’s first foreign visit since the pandemic began.

Here are some pictures taken on Monday evening.