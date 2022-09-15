Long queues as applications open for temporary police jobs (Pictures)

There were long queues outside District Police Offices as job aspirants flocked in large numbers with the government opening applications for temporary police personnel from Thursday.

The applicants also included degree holders and mothers with their kids.

The government is preparing to recruit 115,000 temporary police personnel for the November 20 federal and provincial elections.

The temporary police personnel will be recruited for 40 days and will each receive a salary of Rs 34,760. They will also receive a ration allowance of Rs 7,200, uniform allowance of Rs 6,000 with an additional Rs 1,000 to those deployed in mountain districts, travel allowance of Rs 1,000, and snack allowance of Rs 1,200.

Aspiring candidates can apply for the job in all District Police Offices until September 22.

See pictures of the first day of application.